NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The founder of the Museum of Appalachia, John Rice Irwin, died on Sunday surrounded by his family. He was 91.

According to the museum, Irwin was "captivated by the rich cultural history of East Tennessee and its people." This fascination led him to begin collecting “old-timey things” from around Southern Appalachia and the stories behind them. This eventually lead him to buy a historic cabin and recreate what it would have looked like when it was first built.