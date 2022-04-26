POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular tourist attraction and historic site in Southeast Tennessee was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Polk County emergency officials said crews responded to the fire at Ocoee Whitewater Center. The building has been considered a total loss, and fire officials told News 2, that the area will remain closed off.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be joining the investigation.

Images from the scene showed massive flames coming from the building. Polk County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Nelms who took the video said he was “at a loss for words.”

The Ocoee Whitewater Center was the venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. The Ocoee is the only natural river course to ever be used for Olympic slalom competitions.

“One thing that our county was proud of is now gone,” Deputy Sheriff Nelms posted on social media.

A nearby highway was shut down in both directions for some time but has since reopened.