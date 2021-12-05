Historic Allendale Mansion wrapped in holiday decor for ‘Christmas Tours’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the community were invited to come out and participate in a Christmas tour of the Allendale Mansion in Kingsport.

The Christmas tour was a self-guided tour in which guests were invited to come and check out the antebellum-style features of the mansion as it was also filled with Christmas decorations.

Along with being able to explore the mansion and take in the beautiful views, those in attendance were also able to enjoy some music from musicians such as the Harpstrings Studio Ensemble.

Allendale Mansion Christmas Tour (Photo: WJHL)

Allendale Mansion Christmas Tour (Photo: WJHL)

Allendale Mansion Christmas Tour (Photo: WJHL)

Allendale Mansion Christmas Tour (Photo: WJHL)

During the tour, the Girl Scouts were also accepting donations of coats for their coat drive.

“This year it’s been a real steady flow of people coming and going. Of course last year, we didn’t get to do our tours, and I think people are getting back into it, they’re coming back to Allendale,” said the Curator at Allendale Mansion, Rod Gemayel.

Mansion staff told News Channel 11 they have seen a good amount of interest from people in coming back for tours, especially after they were unable to have tours last year.

The event took place on Saturday and Sunday and tickets were $3 for adults, $1 for children 7-12, and children under six were admitted free of charge.