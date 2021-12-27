Historic 1887 time capsule found at the former Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Crews working at the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond located the 1887 time capsule, according to Brian Dickerson with Dickerson Construction. Today’s discovery follows last week’s opening of a previously uncovered time capsule that was not the one referenced in historical documents.

The copper time capsule was found at 11:41 a.m. and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as the other time capsule, according to Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Ridgway said that the time capsule was located in the northeast corner under the capstone and that it has been sitting in acidic water for a while. They have not yet seen an inscription on the box.

Crews started work removing pieces pedestal that once supported the Robert E. Lee statue on Monday around 7:30 a.m. They placed large concrete pieces of the monument’s base to the side along with dirt from where the time capsule was found. Ridgeway said that the capstone weighed 3,000 pounds and 632 stones were removed, tagged and will be preserved. She also noted that the governor’s office will coordinate the time capsule’s opening.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted, “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it—stay tuned for next steps! (Won’t be opened today)”

A “Richmond Magazine” article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside.

A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)

View of the time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)

The 1887 time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

The Robert E. Lee Monument was the largest Confederate statue in the United States and the last to be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue in September 2021. Although the state announced its intentions to remove the statue in 2020 amidst civil unrest locally and across the nation, the plans were embroiled in legal disputes for more than a year before the Virginia Supreme Court sided with Gov. Northam clearing the way for the statue’s removal.

Gov. Northam announced on Dec. 17 that construction crews removing the Robert E. Lee pedestal from Monument Avenue had located the historic time capsule. A previous effort to locate the vessel in September of this year was not successful and after a full day of searching, work crews abandoned their efforts and proceeded to move forward with a plan to bury a new time capsule.

The items in the new time capsule are the result of a statewide effort to include images and artifacts relevant to our time – the new time capsule includes an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, an ERA sash and a photo of a Black ballerina posed in front of the Robert E. Lee Monument.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with 8news as we follow this story.

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

Time capsule

RELATED

12/24/21: One down, but search for another capsule continues at site of Lee Monument

12/22/21: What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee Monument

12/21/21: Time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument opened; books, envelope & coin inside

12/17/21: Northam announces historic time capsule may have been found in Lee pedestal

9/8/21: PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Richmond’s Monument Avenue after 131 years

9/7/21: PHOTOS: Scenes from the Robert E. Lee statue on the eve of its removal in Richmond

9/7/21: Black ballerina photo, vaccine card, poem and other artifacts to replace existing Lee monument time capsule

9/7/21: Locals, travelers get last-minute photos, reflection before Robert E. Lee statue comes down

9/6/21: Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue to come down