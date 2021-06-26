HIRING: Bass Pro offering $750 sign-on bonus

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops in Bristol announced it’s offering new hires a $750 sign-on bonus for those who join the team by July 1.

New hires will receive $250 after 30 days and $500 after 120 days.

Other perks include the following:

Store discounts up to 45% off

Competitive wages

Holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s within the top 10 of America’s best employers as part of a national survey of 500 large firms.

Those seeking to apply can do so by CLICKING HERE.