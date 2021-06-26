HIRING: Bass Pro offering $750 sign-on bonus

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops in Bristol announced it’s offering new hires a $750 sign-on bonus for those who join the team by July 1.

New hires will receive $250 after 30 days and $500 after 120 days.

Other perks include the following:

  • Store discounts up to 45% off
  • Competitive wages
  • Holiday and vacation pay
  • Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s within the top 10 of America’s best employers as part of a national survey of 500 large firms.

Those seeking to apply can do so by CLICKING HERE.

