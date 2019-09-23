Hillrise Park will not receive National Register recognition, will be considered for “determination of eligibility”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of input and action to have the Hillrise Park/Gump Addition listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the neighborhood will not receive that designation after all.

146 of the 283 residents in the district sent notarized objection letters to the Tennessee Historic Commission, effectively ending the possibility of registry recognition for the foreseeable future.

Some of those residents also said the survey of the neighborhood contained a number of inaccuracies.

“Most of those claims of inaccuracies were coming from those who were opposed to the whole thing in general,” said city of Johnson City Senior Planner Matt Manley. “We’ve also gotten comments from those that were in support that say it’s accurate, and so even this question of accuracy is somewhat divided.”

Both Johnson City Senior Planner Matt Manley and Patrick McIntyre of the Tennessee Historic Commission said those reported inaccuracies were “minor,” and would not effect the neighborhood’s eligibility for the register.

However, because a majority of residents in the Hillrise Park/Gump Addition sent letters opposing the nomination, the historic designation that was set to be considered before the State Review Board of the Tennessee Historic Commission was taken off its agenda.

“It’s exceedingly rare for this to happen,” said McIntyre, “in fact, it’s only the second time in 20 years that this has happened for our office.”

Instead, the State Review Board for the Tennessee Historic Commission has recommended a “determination of eligibility” for the neighborhood, meaning it does meet eligibility National Register requirements.

“Owner objections built up as it moved along and when we sent out another notification,” said McIntyre. “Eventually a majority of property owners, I think around 63%, said they did not want the property listed.”

City leaders have said in the past that historic recognition through the National Registry would be an “honorary” designation and would not create guidelines or regulations for homeowners.

Homeowners were concerned that this could be a gateway to a local historic designation, which would create guidelines to help preserve the district.

Now, McIntyre says an effort to be re-listed would have to be an owner-led initiative.

The Tennessee Historic Commission will now make revisions before sending the “determination of eligibility” recommendation to the National Parks Service.

“That’s going to be a record that can continue to be used through history as people want to learn more about that neighborhood, it just won’t be listed on the National Register,” said Manley about the “determination of eligibility” designation.

The city is seeking feedback from Hillrise Park/Gump Addition residents about the information in the survey. They are asking that you review the information associated with your home and let them know if any changes need to be made. You can submit your feedback by visiting the city of Johnson City’s website.