BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the report as a homemade dirt bike, being driven by Samuel Lingerfelt, 60, also from Bristol, pulled out in front of the Yamaha and collided.

Both York and Lingerfelt were killed in the crash.

The report says Lingerfelt was driving on a revoked license without a helmet and York did not have a license but was wearing a helmet.

Tests have been requested to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor.