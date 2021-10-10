Highlighting the towns creativity: Wise County brings back its Fall Fling

WISE, Va (WJHL) – Since 1980, the annual Fall Fling is the talk of Wise County. This year was no different, as numerous people flooded the downtown area.

This year’s theme was titled “No place like home”. Some of the featured events were a business decorating contest, photography, and a fashion show.

“This is an opportunity for a lot of civic organizations to make some money, and a lot of people in the community to get involved and get recognized for their artistic and writing abilities”, said Bonnie Aker, Chair of the Fall Fling.

For more information on this event please visit https://wisefallfling.com/events-contests-2/