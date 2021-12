Highest-rated specialty museums in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor

The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Tennessee on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

#30. Loretta Lynn Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 8000 Highway 13 S, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078-2339

#29. Cookeville Depot Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Address: 116 W Broad St, Cookeville, TN 38501-2462

#28. Hollywood Star Cars Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,376 reviews)

– Address: 914 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3104

#27. Discovery Park of America

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

– Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN 38261-7710

#26. Tennessee Museum of Aviation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

– Address: 135 Air Museum Way, Sevierville, TN 37862-8703

#25. Songbirds

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Address: 35 Station St Located in the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Campus, Chattanooga, TN 37408-2818

#24. Falcon Rest Mansion & Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Address: 2645 Faulkner Springs Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110-1193

#23. Beyond The Lens!

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Address: 2115 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-2996

#22. Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,299 reviews)

– Address: 191 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3715

#21. Cades Cove Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Address: 1004 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804-5132

#20. Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)

– Address: 401 Gay St, Nashville, TN 37201-2000

#19. Creative Discovery Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)

– Address: 321 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-4902

#18. Old Jail Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Address: 10 Mechanic Street Public Square, Lynchburg, TN 37352

#17. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

– Address: 44 Hurricane Mills Rd, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078-2147

#16. Floyd Garrett’s Muscle Car Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Address: 320 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37876-5507

#15. Stax Museum of American Soul Music

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,038 reviews)

– Address: 926 E McLemore Ave, Memphis, TN 38106-3338

#14. Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Address: 323 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38301-5160

#13. RCA Studio B

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,345 reviews)

– Address: 1611 Roy Acuff Pl, Nashville, TN 37203-3209

#12. Hollywood Wax Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,582 reviews)

– Address: 106 Showplace Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-4977

#11. Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,304 reviews)

– Address: 4119 Cromwell Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2119

#10. Carter House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,311 reviews)

– Address: 1140 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064-3617

#9. The Johnny Cash Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,839 reviews)

– Address: 119 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2032

#8. Model Railroad Exhibit by Crossville Model Railroad Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Address: 228 Interstate Dr North Wing of the Crossville, Tn. Outlet Mall–I-40, Exit 320, Crossville, TN 38555-5432

#7. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,589 reviews)

– Address: 4580 Rachels Ln, Nashville, TN 37076-1331

#6. Alcatraz East Crime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,572 reviews)

– Address: 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-3214

#5. Carnton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,658 reviews)

– Address: 1345 Eastern Flank Cir, Franklin, TN 37064-1438

#4. National Civil Rights Museum – Lorraine Motel

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,747 reviews)

– Address: 450 Mulberry St, Memphis, TN 38103-4214

#3. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,460 reviews)

– Address: 222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

#2. Graceland

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,133 reviews)

– Address: 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116

#1. Titanic Museum Attraction

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,269 reviews)

– Address: 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-2995

