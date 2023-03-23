FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man who works as a high school teacher’s aide is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the alleged encounter between Matthew Geyer and the student was consensual. Investigators said Geyer, who works at Sherando High School, met the student through a social media app a few months ago. They added that the supposed encounter between Geyer and the 16-year-old did not take place on school property.

The sheriff’s office said the charge against Geyer was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. As of Thursday, Geyer was at the county’s adult detention center with no bond.