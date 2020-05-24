High school 2020 graduation ceremonies hit the track at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Traditional graduation ceremonies were either canceled or postponed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but hundreds of Sullivan County high school seniors were given the opportunity to a ceremony like no other.

The seniors hopped in their vehicles along with family, friends, and even their furry friends and hit the track at Bristol Motor Speedway to receive their diploma and cross the finish line.

News Channel 11 spoke to a Sullivan East High School graduate Saturday afternoon who said this way of graduation is something she’s never seen until she experienced it herself.

“I think it’s an awesome experience,” Samantha Baker said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it done, which is awesome.”

After Sullivan East’s graduation ceremony, Sullivan Central 2020 graduates crossed the finish line as well after receiving their diplomas.

Sunday’s graduation ceremonies on the track include Sullivan North and Sullivan South High School.