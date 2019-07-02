Police: High-ranking Vice Lords member arrested in Kingsport, two others arrested

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dustin Keith Overbay, 35, was arrested Friday, June 28 by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Kingsport Police Department SWAT Team.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Overbay was arrested at a home on Skyland Drive in Kingsport on outstanding felony warrants from Hawkins and Sullivan County.

According to police Overbay is a high-ranking member of the Vice Lords gang and was confirmed to be at the home by members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics department.

Dustin Overbay (Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

Last week, officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to a trailer park after receiving a call saying that Overbay might be there.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip

Overbay was arrested at the home of Matthew Carpenter, 36, and his grandmother.

Carpenter had an active warrant for his arrest for a violation of probation in Sullivan County.

Matthew Carpenter (Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was given for the home and officers were able to find Overbay in the living room with a .38-caliber pistol.

Carpenter was found downstairs with a sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol that was found to be stolen out of Kingsport.

Brian Belcher, 34, of Kingsport, was found in the garage. Belcher had an active warrant for his arrest from the State of Virginia.

Brian Belcher (Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

3 grams of meth was found in the home.

Carpenter’s grandmother was not involved in any way, and all other people in the home were detained and released without charges.

Overbay was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Carpenter was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carpenter was also charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility after methamphetamine was found on him at the Sullivan County Jail.

Belcher was charged with being a fugitive from justice in Scott County, Virginia for a violation of probation for possession of schedule one and schedule two narcotics and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

The investigation is still ongoing.