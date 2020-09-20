High Point Elementary school teacher celebrated as Region 7 Teacher of the Year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Education congratulated eight teachers throughout Virginia for winning Teacher of the Year.

Region 7, which comprises Southwest Virginia, announced High Point Elementary School’s Sarah “Meg” Biggs as Teacher of the Year within the Southwest region.

Biggs works as a first- and second-grade reading teacher at High Point Elementary and now qualifies in winning the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

“As a former teacher, I understand the impact teachers have on the lives of their students and communities,” said Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam. “Our 2021 regional teachers of the year embody all of the qualities we admire in our teachers. They are committed to academic excellence and to creating inclusive learning environments that support the social and emotional health of their students”

The 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year will serve as the commonwealth’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year title. Three previous Virginia teachers claimed this title.