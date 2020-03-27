Hendersonville UPS evacuated after object left releases white powder, 2 persons of interest sought

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A UPS store in Hendersonville was evacuated after a suspicious package was left, detonated and put out a white powder in the building on Friday.

According to a City of Hendersonville news release, at around 11 a.m. an individual walked into the UPS store, located on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville, and left a suspicious package.

The package then reportedly detonated and put out an unknown, white powder into the building.

The UPS store was evacuated and police and fire crews responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The North Carolina Hazardous Material Regional Response Team 6 is currently investigating to try to determine the makeup of the powder.

The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating the incident.