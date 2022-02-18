LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bill making its way through the Virginia General Assembly could allow pharmaceutical and industrial hemp processors to sell recreational marijuana as soon as September.

Dr. John O’Connor and his family have been growing hemp for years.

On their farm in Jonesville, they create a salve from the plant.

“You cook it or you make it into other items which produces the high CBD,” O’Connor said.

When warmer weather hits, O’Connor plans to fill the greenhouses he’s currently building up with new vegetables, hemp and marijuana. Under current legislation, four plants are allowed per household.

“It should have been four plants per person or two plants per person instead of four plants per household,” O’Connor said. “But, you know, we’re grateful to get whatever they’re willing to do.”

A new bill headed toward the House would mean hemp processors, like O’Connor would be able to sell marijuana recreationally earlier than expected.

He’s interested in expanding and selling recreational marijuana if the bill passed, however, O’Connor and his family said they wouldn’t be able to sell enough to qualify and make up for the $500,000 fee owed to the Department of Taxation to start selling.

“You have to allow access to the market,” Kirsten Schuder, co-hemp farmer, said. “This bill is not allowing that access to the market.”

No word yet on when it will be discussed in the House, but Virginia House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore of Gate City said lawmakers will be making changes when the bill comes down.

“We have to make sure that we set up the enforcement mechanisms, and we set up the regulation so that you don’t have someone selling marijuana on every street corner,” Kilgore said. “Nobody wants that.”

O’Connor said even if the bill does pass, the financial burden would be too large for many processors.

“It’s not going to give the local person any kind of a chance at all,” O’Connor said.