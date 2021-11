Police presence reported on Dave Buck Rd. in Carter County (WJHL)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police lights and questions swirled out of one area in Carter County on Friday night.

A heavy police presence was reported on Dave Buck Rd. around 11:30 p.m.

Agencies spotted on the scene included the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabethton Police Department and the Johnson City Police Department.

Authorities told News Channel 11 that no public comment can be issued at this time, and no further details are available.



This is a developing story.