Heavy police presence possibly connected to search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a lead on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

 

CBS 42’s Michael Clark is on the scene, where he has confirmed the arrival of Kamille’s family members and Jefferson County’s Star 1 helicopter.

 

