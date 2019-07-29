Heavy police presence at South Roan Street gas station in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is on scene at a Marathon gas station on South Roan Street where police from multiple agencies are investigating.

Our crew reports the Johnson City Police Department, The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

An officer on scene told us that the suspect is still inside the gas station.

We spoke to a woman who was at the drive through window when it all happened.

“The guy in the white car pulled in screeching in like he was going to drive through the store and then jumped out jumped over the counter and then start hitting him and was like oh you’re messing with my wife and then he fired a shot and then we took off,” Linda Nicolas said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.