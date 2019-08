WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – People in Southwest Virginia can get free health care services for not only themselves but also for their pets.

The Health Wagon will be at the Wise County Fairgrounds starting today through August 26.

You can get free services such as medical, dental and vision.

Health Wagon officials say veterinary services will also be offered at no charge.

Operating hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily.