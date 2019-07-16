Health Wagon facility project moving forward in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Dickenson County health ministry is looking to build a new medical clinic to provide services to patients in the county and surrounding area.

According to a release posted July 16 by the Dickenson County government, the Health Wagon Medical Clinic is looking to build a news 5,000 square foot clinic building.

Health Wagon personnel would provide free dental, vision and medical care to un- and under-insured patients from there.

It will be located inside the Dickenson County Technology Park in Clintwood.

A release by The Health Wagon also stated an environment impact study has been completed at the site. “The Health Wagon has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment.”

According to The Health Wagon’s website, the group is receiving funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to assist in the building project.

