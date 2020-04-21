Health officials respond to reopening of economy, continue to urge precautions & planning for businesses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While local health officials differ on whether the right tools are in place for an increase in COVID-19 cases, they continue to urge caution for individuals and businesses as Tennessee reopens.

Ballad Health President & CEO Alan Levine said Tuesday during a media briefing he supports the governor’s approach to reopening the economy and thinks Ballad is ready for a surge in cases.

“I think once you reopen the economy, you have people increasing their interactions with each other, there’s certainly a chance that there’s going to be an increase in number of cases,” said Levine. “I believe that Ballad is in a position, based on what we currently see, that we can handle any number of cases that come to us for health.”

East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Jonathan Moorman, who serves on the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force, said success will fall on the responsibility of individuals and businesses.

“The businesses are going to have to have a plan, as to how they are going to handle the volume of people coming in, how they are going to handle the sanitation of their business, how they’re going to handle the distancing requirements we really need to have,” said Dr. Moorman.

Moorman said he supports the governor’s decision.

“I presume it will be fine going forward, if we are careful,” said Dr. Moorman, “but I think absolutely they need to be prepared that they may have to go to a different business model again, or event to be shut down again.”

Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine Dr. Blair Reece with ETSU Health has a different view.

“I think that through the next 12 months or so, we’re going to have lots of periods where we try to open things back up and then we have to take a step backwards,” said Dr. Reece. “It’s going to be two steps forward, one step backward and everyone needs to prepare for that.”

Reece does have concerns that testing capabilities are not where health officials would like to see them.

“We don’t have the ability yet to really test anybody who wants a test and to have that result back quickly, so people can know if they have the disease and whether they need to quarantine and stay away,” she said.

Dr. Reece said it usually takes about two weeks until we see the results of a decision made during the coronavirus pandemic.