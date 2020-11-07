Health director: “Parents have to be responsible just like the kids are trying to be responsible on the field.”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As an unconventional football season winds down in Tennessee, Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District Director, Dr. Karen Shelton said she believes a recent spike in cases in the area is because of relaxed COVID-19 precautions across the state line.

“They’re still having Friday night football at the high schools in Tennessee, and people are gathering in the stands without masks and without socially distancing and it is spreading,” said Dr. Shelton in an interview with News Channel 11.

Last week in ETSU’s College of Public Health “Coronavirus: Separating Fact from Fiction” presentation, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Director of Health Dr. David Kirschke alluded to the same problem.

“You could have people spread out in the stands potentially, but we’ve all seen on T.V. the Friday night football games where people are crowded and not wearing masks… basically that’s the highest risk,” he said.

Dr. Kirschke suggested televising games and reducing crowd capacity even more or not have a crowd at all.

“If we want football and other sports…to be able to go forward, parents have to be responsible just like the kids are trying to be responsible on the field,” said Dr. Kirschke.

Ballad Health is also asking more precautions be taken.

“Ballad Health officials are concerned that individuals who disregard masking and physical distancing recommendations – including those at sporting events – are contributing to our region’s rise in COVID-19 cases. However, there is significant community spread contributing to virus spikes, which can’t be attributed to any single cause or event. We encourage everyone to remain mindful of how their activities and actions can contribute to virus spread, and to exercise caution any time they’re in public.” Ballad Health spokesperson

But Dr. Shelton says the virus doesn’t care which side of the state line you live on.

“We know that there is especially in Bristol in Washington County- a great crossover and where people live and where people work,” said Dr. Shelton. “So people are going back and forth constantly and those rising numbers in Tennessee are also affecting and causing rising numbers in Virginia.”

High school football playoffs are now underway in Tennessee. Virginia high school football starts in late February.