Health advisory for toxic algae in John W. Flanagan Reservoir remains in effect

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An advisory does remain in effect for toxic algae in the John W. Flanagan reservoir.

The Department of Health issued a statement on Friday, saying lower, eastern areas of the reservoir in Dickenson County remain off-limits at this time due to harmful algae in the area.

Recent testing near swimming areas shows concentrations were in a safe range now, but VDH requires two consecutive safe samples in order to lift a health advisory.

Samples were collected again earlier this week and those results are expected next week.