Health advisory for toxic algae in John W. Flanagan Reservoir remains in effect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An advisory does remain in effect for toxic algae in the John W. Flanagan reservoir.

The Department of Health issued a statement on Friday, saying lower, eastern areas of the reservoir in Dickenson County remain off-limits at this time due to harmful algae in the area.

Recent testing near swimming areas shows concentrations were in a safe range now, but VDH requires two consecutive safe samples in order to lift a health advisory.

Samples were collected again earlier this week and those results are expected next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss