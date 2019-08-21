Health advisory for Flannagan Reservoir lifted in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The health advisory for the portion of John W. Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County has been lifted by the Virginia Department of Health.

The health advisory was issued earlier this month after a bloom of algae was found to pose potential health risks.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, two tests yielded positive results, showing that the water was in safe range.

Other water sources that flow into the lake were also deemed safe.

To learn more about dangerous algae blooms or to report a potentially dangerous bloom, visit the department’s website.