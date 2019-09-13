Healing Hands offers free dental services for veterans

BRISTOL, Tenn (WJHL)- Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, TN is offering free dental services to veterans Friday.

Healing hands provides affordable healthcare to those who don’t have insurance.

This is their fourth annual free dental day for veterans.

They had 100 appointments available, which are already full, but they do have several people on a waiting list.

Helen Scott, Healing Hands Executive Director, says this is their way of showing support to our nation’s heroes.

“Today the veterans are going to get their teeth cleaned, they’re going to be able to see the dentist, and possibly have extractions or fillings, and we just want to show our support for our veterans,” said Scott.

Dental appointments are usually $35 and cleanings are usually $25.

Scott says that even if you were not able to get on the list to have the free dental service, to still come by the office Friday for other free services by several vendors.

“Show up, get their hair cut, talk to all the vendors. I think we have about nine vendors coming that are beneficial to veterans. So we would love for people to come out whether they have an appointment or not,” she said.

Healing hands has helped over 12,000 people in their 22 years of operation who are low income and who don’t have health insurance.

For more information about Healing Hand click here.