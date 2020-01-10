‘He was a bad guy,’ Trump defends killing of Soleimani during Toledo rally

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – The President ran through what he considers his list of accomplishments during his first term in office: a strong economy, construction of a border wall, and his handling of tensions in Iran after the killing of Soleimani.

READ MORE: Trump mixes humor, attacks to rip Dems, media at first 2020 rally

“He was a bad guy, he was a bloodthirsty terror and he’s no longer a terror. He’s dead. Yet, now I see the radical left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand to introduce Trump to a cheering crowd of about eight thousand inside the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

At one point during the nearly hour and a half speech, police had to remove a heckler who unfurled a banner.

President Trump applauded a court ruling favorable to the construction of his border wall, and reminded the crowd of a 2016 case involving an illegal immigrant in Lake County.

“Innocent Americans are being brutalized and murdered by illegal alien criminals. As just one example right here in Ohio, the illegal alien who went on a deadly crime spree attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl, then raping and murdering a 60-year-old woman, then shooting another woman who took a shortcut through the park walking with her children, and finally the police came,” he said.

This was President Trump’s first rally of 2020.