HCSO: Man found dead in tree at sportsman’s club; no foul play suspected

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County deputies were called after a man was found dead in a tree at a Hawkins County sportsman’s club on Thursday.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Frank Dishner had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Information obtained suggested Dishner had possibly been working at Holston Valley Sportsman’s Club on Goshen Valley Road the day before.

Deputies were met by family members, who had found Dishner dead.

According to the report, investigators determined that he had gone to the club after work to clear brush from a rifle range.

Deputies determined Dishner had been sawing limbs from a tree and was 15 feet up the tree when he was located, lodged between limbs.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Goshen Valley Fire Department and Hawkins County EMS helped recover Dishner’s body.

An autopsy has been ordered but no foul play is suspected.