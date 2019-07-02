Hawkins County will launch virtual academy for students, now accepting applications

Applications are currently being taken for the new Hawkins County Virtual Academy program.

This is the first year for HCVA. It will serve students in 8th through 12th grades. Students can enroll in the virtual academy program for free.

“I think we have a duty not only to prepare them for college, not only to push college,” said Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson, “but also as equally important, to make sure they are ready to enter the workforce if they so desire, or military.”

Hixson said the program will target non-traditional learners, home school students or dual enrollment students in the area.

“We have students that are looking at developing careers and technical skills and they are right now relegated to working in those fields after their school day ends,” he said. “If they were to sign up for the Hawkins County Virtual Academy, they have that flexibility to take those courses when they can, around those work shifts in the industry.”

Hixson also said the curriculum will feature the same high standards of the Hawkins County school system through mostly online coursework.

“All of the courses are online and taught by certified Tennessee teachers using Tennessee content and standards,” said HCVA Principal Sharon Lindsey.

Students enrolled in the program will only need to attend their school district’s campus for state testing, personal tutoring or for classes like music.

“There are hundreds of course offerings,” said Lindsey. “Next year we hope to expand, increase course offerings, increase grade levels and hope to eventually be able to serve all grade levels.”

Hixson said they hope to have the HCVA fully functioning for a soft-open by fall of this year.

During the pilot year, only a select number of 8th through 12th grade students will be admitted.

You can apply by going to the Hawkins County School Department’s website.