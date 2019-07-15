Hawkins County to seek parent input before transferring Keplar students

FILE: Dozens of people packed a Rogersville church in December 2015 to make it clear they do not want school administrators to close down a couple of schools. (McPheeters Bend and Keplar)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Hawkins County Schools said they will be holding a parent input meeting this week regarding a major change at Keplar Elementary.

School officials said Hawkins County Schools Board of Education has approved a plan to move 4th and 5th grade classes at Keplar Elementary to Hawkins County Elementary for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a news release issued Monday, officials said this plan, “will effectively save the school system nearly $120,000 in salaries and benefits and helps deal with the overall low student enrollment at KES. Due to this low enrollment, nearly all salaries at KES are locally-funded and fall outside the state’s Basic Education Program (BEP) funding formula.”

Before school officials make an official decision, they are seeking parent input.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson said they will be holding a parent input meeting this Thursday, July 18th at 4:30 p.m. at Keplar.

At this meeting school officials are expected to discuss, “viable options for meeting the financial constraints the school system is facing.”

We reported in February 2016 that the Hawkins County Board of Education voted to keep both McPheeters Bend and Keplar elementary schools open after proposing to close both schools due to low enrollment.



