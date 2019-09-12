Hawkins County Sheriff: Three died in traffic accidents Wednesday

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a tweet early Thursday morning that three people died yesterday in traffic accidents within the county.

The tweet said that three people, including two teenagers, died in those accidents.

A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol details one of those crashes where two people were killed in an accident on Carters Valley Road.

Authorities said the driver of a vehicle on Carters Valley Road lost control, traveled to the left side of the road, into a yard, and hit a tree.

The two people killed in that crash were identified as Ryan Wallace, 19, and Zachary Harrell, 18, both from Surgoinsville, TN.

In a second report by THP, an accident on US Highway 11 W left a motorcyclist dead.

That second report by THP officials said that a driver was crossing lanes on US Highway 11W and failed to see a motorcyclist, striking and killing Kenneth Miller, 70, of Rogersville, TN.

No further information about either crash was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss