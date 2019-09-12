Hawkins County Sheriff: Three died in traffic accidents Wednesday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a tweet early Thursday morning that three people died yesterday in traffic accidents within the county.

The tweet said that three people, including two teenagers, died in those accidents.

3 people lost their lives in Hawkins County traffic accidents yesterday including 2 teenagers, everyone needs to pay attention to their driving like never before. Pray for these victims families

A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol details one of those crashes where two people were killed in an accident on Carters Valley Road.

Authorities said the driver of a vehicle on Carters Valley Road lost control, traveled to the left side of the road, into a yard, and hit a tree.

The two people killed in that crash were identified as Ryan Wallace, 19, and Zachary Harrell, 18, both from Surgoinsville, TN.

In a second report by THP, an accident on US Highway 11 W left a motorcyclist dead.

That second report by THP officials said that a driver was crossing lanes on US Highway 11W and failed to see a motorcyclist, striking and killing Kenneth Miller, 70, of Rogersville, TN.

No further information about either crash was immediately available.