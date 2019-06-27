Hawkins County Sheriff: Autopsy ID’s body of man found in Holston River as Church Hill man

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The body of a man found in the Holston River on June 15 has been identified.





According to a release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the man found has been indentified as Randy D. Benton, 51, of Church Hill, Tennessee.

The initial results say there was no visible blunt trauma, but the results are still pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.