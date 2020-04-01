Hawkins Co. leaders and community react to cluster of COVID-19 cases

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- As the nation braces for a surge in Covid-19 cases, health investigators in the Tri-Cities are tracking down what they’re calling a cluster of cases in Hawkins county.

Three people in that cluster are employees of Ballad Health who work at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

Ballad said the employees work in direct patient care, so anyone who was in the hospital since March 20th should be vigilant for symptoms. They should maintain physical distancing and stay home unless it’s essential to go out.

“Healthcare workers are at high risk because they are around sick patients…people that would be the most likely to spread it,” said Northeast Regional Health Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke in a live interview with News Channel 11 Tuesday night.

He says a “cluster” means cases with a common connection. But he wouldn’t release specific information about how many are sick.

Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells said the news from Ballad Health caught him off guard.

“When I found out was when you told me about it. I did not know anything about it being at the hospital,” Sells said. “I had been told that we only had four in the whole county..we’re small and I have no idea how many ventilators they have, masks or whatever they have.”

Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital in Rogersville

Across the street from the hospital, News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel met Dewayne Seal. He says he was tested for the virus last Monday. He doesn’t have any symptoms but has been in contact with two people who tested positive.

“It’s pretty scary knowing that I’ve been tested and not had any results back,” Seal said.

He says he was told to come back to the hospital if he has symptoms- but that was it.

“I told them I run the auto repair shop, I have customers in and out and they didn’t tell me to quarantine, to stay at home, nothing,” he said.

Mayor Sells says now, more than ever is the time for people in Rogersville and Hawkins county to stay at home.

“I want to do what the president and governor want us to do- stay home and do what we’re supposed to do,” said Sells.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523.

