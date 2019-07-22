Hawkins Co. Humane Society reports money raised during weekend fundraiser was stolen

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Hawkins County Humane Society said money donated during a weekend fundraiser is now gone.

Humane Society officials said someone broke into the shelter after the “Summer Fun Bash” over the weekend, getting into the safe and disabling security cameras.

That person also reportedly walked out with all of the donations.

The shelter is now asking anyone who wrote a check at the fundraiser to stop payment on it.

If you have any information about this reported theft, you are asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848.

***attention***We were broken into this morning and all cash from event was stolen. Please anyone who wrote us a check…

Posted by Hawkins County Humane Society on Monday, July 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss