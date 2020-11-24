Haven of Mercy to give away Thanksgiving meal boxes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Thanksgiving will look a little different at the Haven of Mercy this year.

The Thanksgiving Day meal will have limited seating due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Haven of Mercy announced it will provide Thanksgiving Day meal boxes if the dining room is full and is offering delivery as well.

For those in need of a meal delivery, contact the front desk at 423-929-0616.

To-go boxes will be available for pick-up at the front gate from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will be loaded with turkey, ham and trimmings.

Haven of Mercy’s address is 123 W. Millard St., Johnson City.

Those who wish to make a donation can CLICK HERE or by mail to the Haven of Mercy Ministries.