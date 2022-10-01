NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee has its fair share of spooky places to explore. From the Bell Witch, haunted battlefields and mysterious mansions, there are plenty of ghost stories across the Volunteer State.

We’ve put together a map of some of Tennessee’s most unnatural, unexplained and downright unsettling settings just in time to celebrate the start of the Halloween season.

There are the obvious places—haunted homes, creepy attics, cemeteries—but that’s not all in the Volunteer State! In Middle Tennessee, you’ll also find a haunted bowling alley, a ghostly railroads and even a prison with a long mysterious history.

But that’s not all! There are so many ghost stories just waiting for you to explore. Take a supernatural tour to see for yourself using the interactive map below:

Haunted Tennessee Map Key (WKRN)

If you don’t see the map above, click here. And check out more Haunted Tennessee here.

