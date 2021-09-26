Harmony, Rhythm, and Soul: Jordan’s Bridge visits the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – For over a decade Jordan’s Bridge has traveled across the country to spread joy through gospel music.

Jordan’s Bridge led the audience into their world when they performed at Everlan by Dominion of Johnson City. The event started with a brief introduction and continued with a sing-along of “Amazing Grace”

The group aims to give back to the community by performing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We’re to spread the Gospel to all corners of the earth,” said Rick Sheets, Singer of Jordan’s Bridge. “I’m afraid that there is too many people that are shut in, can’t get out, can’t do whatever. We want to go to them”

On August 27, the group will perform at the Leconte Center for the National Quartet Convention. For more information please visit here.