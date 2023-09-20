MILLIGAN, Tenn. (September 20, 2023) – Simen Haraldstad scored in the final second of regulation to give the Milligan University men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over Bryan at Anglin Field on Wednesday evening.

The Buffs move to 5-2-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play (2-0-1 AAC). Bryan snaps a four-game winning streak and falls to 4-4, 2-1 AAC.

Milligan outshot Bryan 19-9 in the contest and both teams finished with five shots on goal.

The Buffs travel to Columbia (S.C.) on Saturday.