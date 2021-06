JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With a gorgeous weather forecast expected today (thanks, Storm Team 11), there’s no excuse not to go outside and celebrate our region’s natural beauty on National Trails Day.

If you need hiking inspiration, check our our Trail Team 11 series.

Our news team loves to hit the trails, and here are our favorite photos:

Carver’s Gap

Chimney Rock

Roan Mountain

Elk River Falls

Grayson Highlands

Grayson Highlands

Laurel Falls

Margarette Falls

Roan Mountain

We would love to see your trail photos! Send them to pix@wjhl.com and you might see them on TV!