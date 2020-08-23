Happy Birthday, Pal: Founder of Pal’s Sudden Service turns 90 years old

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sunday, August 23 marks Pal Barger’s 90th birthday.

The founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, a Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia favorite, opened the first Pal’s location in Kingport in 1956— about 64 years ago.

Barger soon expanded the sudden service restaurant into a Tri-Cities-based favorite that offers classic American foods such as cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and milkshakes.

The Kingsport Chamber requested birthday cards to send to Barger on his special day, which Barger received today.

To celebrate Barger’s birthday, downtown Johnson City’s Cakebuds Bakery designed a cake to resemble the unique and one-of-a-kind Pal’s restaurant location.

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy birthday, Pal!