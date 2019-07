JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of sexually assaulting a female student on the campus of East Tennessee State University will appear in court Thursday.

According to court documents, David Franklin Creech is charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and more after he attacked a student back in February.

Creech pled not guilty during a May court appearance.

He will appear in Washington County court Thursday at 9 am.