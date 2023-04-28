Hampton, TN — Cadon Buckles has signed to play basketball at Milligan University. Cadon Scored over 1400 career points while averaging 24 points a game this season leading the Hampton Bulldogs to the class A State A State Championship for the first time since 1960. He was Mr. Basketball Finalist this season and was MVP of the State Tournament. Cadon Averaged 4 rebounds and 3 assists a game this season as well. Cadon plans to study Engineering while at Milligan….