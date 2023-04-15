HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The gymnasium at Hampton High School was filled with all sorts of trinkets and hand-me-downs as the Senior class held its annual yard sale.

The event raised money to help Seniors cut down on the cost of attending prom while also providing a chance for the Hampton community to gather.

Hampton High School Senior Devin Ward said the funds raised help with costs outside of tuxedos and dresses.

“It just really helps us pay for our decorations and all the food and stuff,” Ward said. “It makes it cheaper on us to where we don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars just to go to prom.”

Items were donated from the student body, parents and community members for the event.

The school’s FFA chapter also sold plants from its greenhouses to raise money.

The yard sale was open on Friday and raised $3,500 on that day.

Before noon Saturday, the yard sale had raised an additional $700.