HAMPTON, TENN. (WJHL) — A community yard sale is being held this weekend to help Hampton High School seniors reduce the cost of prom.

Staff and students were on hand to greet shoppers and help folks get their new treasures to their cars.



Students said that it’s nice to have this special event for the community in anticipation of their last big night out together.

“I think it means a lot to you to know that people come in here and find something that they really like and also it really helps us have a better prom, have a better time and just spend time with our friends,” Mackenzie Carriger, a Hampton High senior.



Hampton High School staff said that donated items that aren’t sold this weekend will be donated to people in need.

“There’s going to be a lot more stuff tomorrow and the prices are great and you’ll be helping Hampton Seniors,” said Holden Ferguson, a senior at Hampton High.



The community yard sale wraps up on Saturday and is being held in the Hampton High School gymnasium.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the sale concludes at 3 p.m.