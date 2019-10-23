Hampton High School students design new solid waste center on Highway 19E

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain residents will soon have a new drop-off for trash and recycling, and it’s all thanks to a group of Hampton High School students.

Students from Daniel Arnett’s architecture and engineering design classes were putting the finishing touches on the new building Tuesday afternoon, located off Highway 19E.

A computer program was used to help design the building, which will allow residents to dispose of trash and recyclables.

Carter County has been without recycling since a fire shut down the main facility.