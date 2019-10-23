Hampton High School students design new solid waste center on Highway 19E

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain residents will soon have a new drop-off for trash and recycling, and it’s all thanks to a group of Hampton High School students.

Students from Daniel Arnett’s architecture and engineering design classes were putting the finishing touches on the new building Tuesday afternoon, located off Highway 19E.

A computer program was used to help design the building, which will allow residents to dispose of trash and recyclables.

Carter County has been without recycling since a fire shut down the main facility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss