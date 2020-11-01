Halloween event brings in a jackpot of “treats” for Unicoi County homeless animals

Kingsport, Tennessee (WJHL) A Halloween event at the “Not So Scary Trick or Treating” event at the DAM Haunted Woods in Kingsport resulted in more “treats” than “tricks” for homeless animals.

The event held a fundraiser for the Unicoi County Animal Shelter Saturday night.

The shelter saw an outpouring of support, with nearly 1,000 dollars in monetary donations, and another estimated 1,000 pounds in food and supplies donated.

They report more than 2,000 people came out to the event Saturday. When it looked like the candy was going to run out, the shelter director reports two little boys even donated back all of their candy to keep the night going for others.

The shelter staff is appreciative to everyone who showed their support and helped the animals in need in Unicoi County.