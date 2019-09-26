Hales Community Haunted Forest giving scares while also helping the community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s finally Fall and many are getting ready for those fall favorites like haunted houses and forests.

The Hales Community Haunted Forest is one of the longest-running haunted forests in the area. This season they are celebrating 32 years.

Manager of the haunted Forest, Kathy Shephard, says people can expect a fun and scary time when they enter the forest and that her team has been working hard to get the forest ready for a few months now.

“We started this in late spring, out here about two to three times a week. It takes some time to get this up and going. We have about 24 volunteers altogether,” said Shephard.

Not only is this a fun, yet scary attraction but it is also a fundraiser for the Washington County, TN community.

The haunted forest is organized by the Ruritan Club which helps pay for school supplies for kids, clothes, Christmas gifts, and helps less fortunate families with utility bills and food year-round.

“All the proceeds go to help the less fortunate families. It helps them get by a little easier when they’re having a hard time and when they struggle. So, we’re here to help offer assistance to them,” said Robb Phillips, Co-Manager of the haunted forest.

Opening day for the Hales Community Haunted Forest is Friday, September 27th. Hours are from 7:30 with the parking lot closing at midnight for the following days.

Sept 27th., 28th., Oct 4th, 5th., 11th., 12th., 17th., 18th., 19th., 24th, 25th., 26th., Halloween night Oct 31st., Friday, Nov 1st, and Saturday, Nov 2nd.

Other haunted attractions include a haunted escape room, haunted maze, and zombie laser tag, along with the haunted forest.

Admission for the Hales Community Haunted Forest is $10 and a $5 add on fee for any other attractions.

The Hales Community Haunted Forest is located at 152 Hales Rd Jonesborough, TN 37659.

The Ruritan Club host several events throughout the year with the haunted forest being its biggest fundraiser.

The Ruritan Club also has a dinner fundraiser every fourth Saturday of the month at the same location as the haunted forest. The dinner fundraiser is $8 per person and is all you can eat from 7 PM-10 PM. Children 6 and under eat free.

For more information about the Hales Community Haunted Forest or to see how you can volunteer click here.