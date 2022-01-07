Hair stylists receiving training to fight domestic violence under new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As of Jan. 1, hair stylists and barbers are required to go through a domestic violence prevention course.

Under new legislation, staff will receive an hourlong training session for free. In return, the stylists are expected to use their knowledge to help clients with more than just their looks.

“Any education for us to take help to our clients is always gonna be good, and to help them if they are in any situation that could be fatal or abusive,” said Chantra Barfield, owner of Pure Essence Salon.