H.O.G. rally continues through Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You will be seeing more motorcycle traffic around the area over the next few days for the Hills-n-Hollers H.O.G. Rally.

The Harley Owners Group, the Official Riding Club of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, is holding its final national rally of 2019 in Johnson City through Saturday. Around 2,500 riders are expected and there are rides scheduled, both guided and unguided, to explore the countryside and gatherings each night.

“That’s one of the things that makes Harley Davidson unique, is just that fellowship aspect of getting together and riding. We really love spending time together and just talking about our motorcycles, talking about the great roads we’ve been on and the great rides. Just spending time together,” H.O.G. Regional Manager Pete Schwab said.

Another big event is set up at Grindstaff Kia on the Bristol Highway, a skills course where riders have to weave their way through cones.

“Usually we call it Hogs vs. Pigs, so our H.O.G. members go against police department members that operate motorcycles for a living. So they are actual motor officers and they compete with some of our chapter members or national members,” Schwab said. “They get together to just ride to compare their skills and see who comes out on top for being able to navigate a very complex course of tight maneuvering and handling.”

