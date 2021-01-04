Gyms and fitness coaches taking precautions as many make fitness resolutions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- At the beginning of a new year, gyms across the country always see an increase in memberships, but with the Coronavirus Pandemic, people are taking extra precautions.

Fitness coaches and gyms are finding new ways to keep people active.

Local gym owners and personal trainers are doing what they can to keep people safe as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our region.

“Before Covid, I was very against home workouts,” laughed fitness coach Breanna Berry.

Gyms usually see an uptick in memberships this time of year, but with Covid-19 the interest in-home workouts and fitness plans are increasing.

“I started working for a corporate gym and I was there for about two and a half years, and then Covid happened,” explained Berry.

Now she uses social media platforms and personal training apps to reach her clientele, and she expects to reach more people in the coming weeks.

“This time of year is huge because a lot of people see it as a fresh start,” explained Berry.

Though home workouts have seen an increase in viewership, gyms are still expected to see new members in the new year.

“We definitely see an influx of members at the gym and wanting to increase their personal training goals, increase their fitness, learn a little bit more about health and nutrition, set their new years goals and stuff like that,” said Danielle Hawkins, a certified personal trainer, and owner of Danielle Marie Fitness.

Along with extra cleaning of equipment, gyms are finding new ways to keep their members active.

“We have very minimum equipment,” said Hawkins, “So we can go outside the facility as long as it’s not like thunder storming or raining too hard. We can bring the equipment outside and train out there.”

Whether you’re at home or at the gym, setting short and long-term goals can help you maintain a fitness routine and a healthy lifestyle.

“If you’re moving your body consistently and in a way that serves you and where your body is at, you’re going to get results,” said Berry.