Guilford Men’s Basketball Escapes Emory & Henry, 85-76

EMORY, Va. – The Guilford College Men’s Basketball Team (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) held off a furious second-half rally by Emory & Henry College (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) on its way to an 85-76 win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Thursday.
How It Happened
– The Quakers jumped out to a 10-2 lead at the 15:06 mark of the first half and pushed their advantage to 15 (20-5) four minutes later. The squads traded baskets through the latter portions of the opening frame before E&H went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to nine (40-31). Guilford would lead 42-33 at the intermission.
– Emory & Henry trimmed the lead to six with junior guard Tyler Arnold’s (Kingsport, Tenn.) three-pointer to start the second half but seven in a row by GC made the score 49-36. Down by 15 with 13:46 on the clock, the Wasps went on a 16-2 run that covered 3:07 to close the gap to one, 61-60.
– The Quakers pushed back to go up 72-65 with 5:06 left to play. E&H made it a two-possession game, 77-73, with less than two minutes to go, but Guilford closed the contest on an 8-3 run to seal the 85-76 victory.
Emory & Henry Individual Leaders
– Arnold finished the game with a team-high 19 points, including five three-pointers, and added a pair of rebounds.
– Senior guard Robert Holliday, Jr. (Kansas City, Kan.) posted 18 points, four rebounds and two steals while sophomore guard Kevin Grau Rodriguez (Tampa, Fla.) put up 16 points and five rebounds off the bench.
– Freshman guard Patrick Antonelli (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) recorded five points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.