Guilford Men’s Basketball Escapes Emory & Henry, 85-76

EMORY, Va. – The Guilford College Men’s Basketball Team (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) held off a furious second-half rally by Emory & Henry College (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) on its way to an 85-76 win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Thursday.

How It Happened

– The Quakers jumped out to a 10-2 lead at the 15:06 mark of the first half and pushed their advantage to 15 (20-5) four minutes later. The squads traded baskets through the latter portions of the opening frame before E&H went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to nine (40-31). Guilford would lead 42-33 at the intermission.

– Emory & Henry trimmed the lead to six with junior guard Tyler Arnold’s (Kingsport, Tenn.) three-pointer to start the second half but seven in a row by GC made the score 49-36. Down by 15 with 13:46 on the clock, the Wasps went on a 16-2 run that covered 3:07 to close the gap to one, 61-60.

– The Quakers pushed back to go up 72-65 with 5:06 left to play. E&H made it a two-possession game, 77-73, with less than two minutes to go, but Guilford closed the contest on an 8-3 run to seal the 85-76 victory.